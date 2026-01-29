Pirates invade Florida State Capitol ahead of Tampa's Gasparilla celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The countdown to Tampa's biggest pirate party is officially underway, with Gasparilla just three days away.

Before the main event kicks off in Tampa, some pirates made their way to Tallahassee today for a special pre-celebration tradition.

Pirates take over the State Capitol

Pirates weren't the only ones making the journey to the state capital. Local students and officials traveled north for "Hillsborough Day at the Florida State Capitol," a Gasparilla tradition that has been running since 2014.

The Tampa delegation brought their hometown flavor to the Capitol, serving Cuban sandwiches for lunch in true Tampa style.

For first-time Gasparilla attendees planning to join the festivities this weekend, a complete guide to Gasparilla 2026 is here.

