Pregnant and postpartum women in the state can now park in disabled spots for up to a year with pass

TAMPA, Fla — If you're pregnant and are struggling to get around in the Florida heat, a new law has changed where you can park.

“I think every woman is different, but I mean sometimes it's your feet are swollen [or] you have a high risk. There's so many different challenges," said Tiffany Hubert, a mom in Tampa.

WATCH full report by Heather Leigh

Pregnant and postpartum women can now park in disabled spots for up to a year

“Just in general, I know it’s harder to get around. You may have reduced energy; you may have other kids too," said Julia Wolff. "I know a lot of pregnant moms have multiple children that they’re trying to get in somewhere safely too.”

Recovery after labor can be just as tough – ask any mom on her way to the newborn pediatrician appointment days after giving birth or running to the store for spur-of-the-moment baby supplies.

“Trekking through the parking lot with all your stuff it just makes it a little more challenging," said Wolff.

It’s why State Representative Fiona McFarland from Sarasota decided to do something about it – the idea came from her own experience as a mom of four.

WFTS

“There I was, nine months pregnant in August, and I just felt like I couldn’t leave the house because I felt like I couldn’t walk across the parking lot," McFarland said. "I did some research to see if I could apply for a handicap decal, and I couldn’t in Florida, but I could in Illinois, and I wanted to bring that to Florida.”

It passed, and the law went into effect this Summer.

“In some cases, women have real mobility restrictions as they enter the end of pregnancy. Or in some cases even afterwards, right? If you've got a newborn and a toddler, those first couple months of life, it's really difficult to lug two kids around, the gear," McFarland said.

It’s why she felt the need to support all women in the state.

“They probably haven't really been recognized as having that kind of a need," said Wolff. "Making the pregnant lady walk the furthest is not really helping anybody out.”

To qualify, you and your doctor need to fill out this paperwork. It can be found easily online. Click here for the link. Then, drop it off at your nearby tax collector’s office.

The pass is good for up to a year. It’s up to your doctor to decide when it will expire.

“I’d say, it makes sense. It gets difficult. I couldn’t tell you if a year was good enough time or not but… I like it," said Mike Casey. "Good for Tampa Bay, good for the people, good for the women!”

It's important to note, your practice may charge a service fee for processing the paperwork, so be prepared to pay that on top of the $15 charge at the tax collector's office for the pass itself.



Share Your Story with Heather



Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City, helping you find affordable childcare, and improving our roads. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.

Contact Heather Leigh First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City, helping you find affordable childcare, and improving our roads. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.