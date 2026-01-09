TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis went viral Thursday after a video resurfaced showing him arguing that Florida drivers who fear for their lives are justified in driving through people blocking their vehicles.

“If you are driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety, and so if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging on you,” said DeSantis.

WATCH: Resurfaced DeSantis clip defends drivers fleeing protesters

DeSantis defends drivers fleeing protesters

These remarks were made on the conservative podcast The Rubin Report in June, ahead of the "No Kings" protest across the country. Although the governor was referring to protestors rather than law enforcement, the comments are being cited online as evidence of a double standard.



Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns.

