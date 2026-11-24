U2 is heading back to stadiums, and the rock band's newly announced North American tour will begin in Miami.

Live Nation announced U2's Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027 will kick off its North American leg at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Aug. 13, 2027.

The tour will feature Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. and include 15 stadium shows across the United States and Canada.

The announcement comes as U2 promotes its 16th studio album, "Carnaval De Luz," which was released Nov. 13. The 12-track album is the band's first new release in nine years.

The North American dates follow previously announced shows in Latin America and Europe. According to Live Nation, initial concerts in Mexico City, São Paulo and Buenos Aires sold out, prompting additional dates.

The 2027 tour will mark U2's first stadium outing since The Joshua Tree Tour concluded in Mumbai in December 2019. Live Nation said that tour was seen by nearly 3 million fans worldwide.

U2's most recent major live production was its 40-show residency at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Before the 2027 tour, U2 is set to perform during halftime of the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with the game streaming on Netflix.

Fans will have several opportunities to get tickets before the general sale.

The U2.com Subscriber Presale begins Monday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. Visa cardholders will have access to a separate presale Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., while supplies last.

An artist presale begins Thursday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans must register by Sunday, Nov. 29, at 9 p.m. ET to participate. No presale code is required because access will be linked to the fan's account.

Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. through U2.com.