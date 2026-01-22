Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Smoke advisory issued for Highlands County due to large prescribed burns

download (1).png
WFTS
download (1).png
Posted

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Thick smoke could be drifting across parts of Highlands County on Thursday due to two large prescribed burns.

Highlands County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said state officials are monitoring the controlled burns, which include a 350-acre burn off State Road 66 in the area between Hardee and Highlands counties and a 100-acre burn off U.S. 98 near Lorida.

The agency said it’s normal for smoke from these burns to travel into other areas of the community. Residents are urged not to be alarmed, but to call 911 if they see unattended fires or anything suspicious so fire crews can investigate.

RELATED: UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted in Highlands County after large brush fire: HCFR

26-year-old Manatee County woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times

Summer Freitag was working at a lab processing center when she witnessed a deadly shooting on Thursday, Jan.15.

26-year-old woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.