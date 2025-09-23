Southbound I-75 closed in Sumter County due to semi truck fire: HCFR

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said a semi truck fire has closed all lanes of I-75 southbound in Sumter County near the Hernando County line.

HCFR said it is assisting Sumter County Fire Rescue with a semi fire in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 305.

All southbound lanes are closed.

Extensive delays are expected while crews extinguish the fire, HCFR said.