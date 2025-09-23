Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Southbound I-75 closed in Sumter County due to semi truck fire: HCFR

fire.png
Hernando County Fire Rescue
fire.png
Posted

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said a semi truck fire has closed all lanes of I-75 southbound in Sumter County near the Hernando County line.

HCFR said it is assisting Sumter County Fire Rescue with a semi fire in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 305.

All southbound lanes are closed.

Extensive delays are expected while crews extinguish the fire, HCFR said.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Drivers in 29 Hillsborough County school zones will soon face photo enforcement throughout the entire school day.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.