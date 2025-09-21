VIDEO: Lake County deputies capture alligator found on woman’s front porch

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman got an unexpected visitor on Saturday when she found an alligator lounging on her front porch, prompting a quick response from deputies.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said the woman called dispatch after spotting the reptile near her front door. Deputies arrived, safely captured the gator, and relocated it.

WATCH: Lake County deputies capture alligator found on woman’s front porch

“Not our first call like this,” the sheriff’s office said. "But it's always a Florida classic!"