Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

VIDEO: Lake County deputies capture alligator found on woman’s front porch

A Florida woman got an unexpected visitor on Saturday when she found an alligator lounging on her front porch, prompting a quick response from deputies.
VIDEO: Lake County deputies capture alligator found on woman’s front porch
poster_173e82e72ae34192a7c92b6d4ecea92d.jpg
Posted

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman got an unexpected visitor on Saturday when she found an alligator lounging on her front porch, prompting a quick response from deputies.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said the woman called dispatch after spotting the reptile near her front door. Deputies arrived, safely captured the gator, and relocated it.

WATCH: Lake County deputies capture alligator found on woman’s front porch

VIDEO: Lake County deputies capture alligator found on woman’s front porch

“Not our first call like this,” the sheriff’s office said. "But it's always a Florida classic!"

“It's been a little stressful. I don't know when I'll be able to do it.”
The Tampa Bay 28 I-Team is hearing from Floridians who want a COVID vaccine but still can’t find a pharmacy giving out the shot.

Can you get the COVID vaccine in FL? Apparently, you can but it’s complicated

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.