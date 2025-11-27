Video: Officer saved man from possible drowning in St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Body camera video shows a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer helping to save a man drowning in a river on Sunday.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) said it received a call about a drowning in the St. Johns River just after midnight and discovered a man in distress being pulled downstream by the current.
Video posted on the JSO's social media pages shows Officer Robert Green jumping into the river and swimming to the man, pulling the man to the bulkhead, and fellow officers getting him to safety.
The man was treated at a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, JSO said.
Before joining the sheriff's office, Officer Green was a lifeguard, JSO said.
