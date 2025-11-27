Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Video: Officer saved man from possible drowning in St. Johns River

Body camera video shows a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer helping to save a man drowning in a river on Sunday.
Jacksonville officer saved man from drowning
Jacksonville Sheriff
Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Body camera video shows a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer helping to save a man drowning in a river on Sunday.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) said it received a call about a drowning in the St. Johns River just after midnight and discovered a man in distress being pulled downstream by the current.

Video posted on the JSO's social media pages shows Officer Robert Green jumping into the river and swimming to the man, pulling the man to the bulkhead, and fellow officers getting him to safety.

Jacksonville officer saved man from drowning

The man was treated at a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, JSO said.

Before joining the sheriff's office, Officer Green was a lifeguard, JSO said.

U.S. Coast Guard finds 4 missing Polk County boaters alive after their boat capsized

Officials said the missing boat capsized about 26 miles offshore, and all four occupants are alive.

Coast Guard rescues four boaters missing off Clearwater coast

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.