Zaxby's testing new 'Nerds Strawberry Milkshake' at select Florida locations

TAMPA, Fla. — Zaxby's is launching a new sweet treat in Florida...and it's a little nerdy.

Beginning Sept. 8, Zaxby's new Nerds Strawberry Milkshake will be available for a limited time at locations across Florida. The milkshake will blend the strawberry milkshake with the iconic hard candy and will be topped with Nerds Gummy Clusters.

The drink will be available for only eight weeks at 55 select locations in Florida. To find a location near you, click here.