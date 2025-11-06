Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2026 MLB spring training schedule released: 6 teams set for Tampa Bay area games

2024 Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training
2024 Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training
TAMPA, Fla. — Every February, Major League Baseball’s Grapefruit League brings spring training — professional baseball's preseason — back to the Tampa Bay area. Several of the sport’s most notable franchises hold camp here, taking advantage of Florida's weather to prepare for the season ahead.

Spring training begins on Feb. 20 for six weeks. The following teams are playing in or around the Tampa Bay area:

  • New York Yankees – George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa
  • Philadelphia Phillies – BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater
  • Toronto Blue Jays – TD Ballpark, Dunedin
  • Pittsburgh Pirates – LECOM Park, Bradenton
  • Detroit Tigers – Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland
  • Tampa Bay Rays – Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte

Full team schedules are available on mlb.com/springtraining and through each club’s official website or social media profile.

See below for the spring training schedules released by teams playing in the Tampa Bay area.

