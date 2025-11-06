2026 MLB spring training schedule released: 6 teams set for Tampa Bay area games

TAMPA, Fla. — Every February, Major League Baseball’s Grapefruit League brings spring training — professional baseball's preseason — back to the Tampa Bay area. Several of the sport’s most notable franchises hold camp here, taking advantage of Florida's weather to prepare for the season ahead.
Spring training begins on Feb. 20 for six weeks. The following teams are playing in or around the Tampa Bay area:
- New York Yankees – George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa
- Philadelphia Phillies – BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater
- Toronto Blue Jays – TD Ballpark, Dunedin
- Pittsburgh Pirates – LECOM Park, Bradenton
- Detroit Tigers – Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland
- Tampa Bay Rays – Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte
Full team schedules are available on mlb.com/springtraining and through each club’s official website or social media profile.
See below for the spring training schedules released by teams playing in the Tampa Bay area.
Our 2026 Spring Training schedule is set 👇Catch you in Port Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/r9aliur0ad
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 5, 2025
Our 2026 Spring Training Schedule is here! 🌴See you in Tampa 🗓️👉 https://t.co/c5QHqw9LUG pic.twitter.com/gsjlwb2m3p
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 5, 2025
See you at Spring Training! 🏖️🔗: https://t.co/04CHw4bEeo pic.twitter.com/yBP72IsePh
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 5, 2025
108 Days 👀🌴⚾️ ☀️Our 2026 #SpringTraining Schedule is here! 👉 https://t.co/d7RkXt6JKM pic.twitter.com/8u5q1OjqTR
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 5, 2025
The Spring schedule is here!See you in Bradenton. ⚾️🌴 pic.twitter.com/xPM95wOKwn
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 5, 2025
Our 2026 Spring Training schedule is here!🌴 https://t.co/EdyLf4fIbO pic.twitter.com/THsf8bNJV0
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 5, 2025
