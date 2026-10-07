Nick Martinez starts Game 3 as Tampa Bay Rays seek to sweep the Yankees from the Division Series

TAMPA, FL (WFTS) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a chance to sweep the New York Yankees out of the Division Series on Wednesday night.

The Rays will turn to veteran right-hander Nick Martinez to start Game 3 at Yankee Stadium, with Tampa Bay one win away from advancing.

Watch report from Kyle Burger

Nick Martinez starts Game 3 as Rays seek to sweep the Yankees from the Division Series

Martinez knows exactly how wild the atmosphere can get in the Bronx.

Long before he was pitching in the postseason, Martinez was a college student at Fordham University in New York. He and some friends went to a Yankees game, where, in Martinez's words, they "had too many adult beverages" and were eventually kicked out.

Now, Martinez has a chance to help kick the Yankees out of the playoffs.

"Yeah, I've been paying attention the last two games. I am fully aware of what's at stake," Martinez said.

The 35-year-old earned his first career All-Star selection this season and has been particularly effective on the road.

Martinez went 7-3 with a 2.38 ERA away from home during the regular season.

"I like pitching at home; I like pitching on the road. I like to feed off the energy," Martinez said. "If it's energy from me, that's great. I like having the support of the fans behind me. On the road, it's more hostile. Sometimes I am able to channel that into positive energy and use it."

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Martinez's ability to compete anywhere has made him an important part of the team.

"I look at Nick, it doesn't matter where he takes the ball, that he is ready to compete as good as any pitcher that I've been around," Cash said. "You guys know as well how infectious he's been and the type of teammate he is. Our guys are pumped to be playing behind him."

The Rays were at Yankee Stadium just two weeks ago when they clinched the AL East title.

This time, the stakes are much higher.

With the Yankees facing elimination, Martinez expects an intense atmosphere.

"It's going to be exciting. It's going to be an electric crowd," Martinez said. "With their season on the line. It's going to be an absolute dogfight, just like my last 31 starts."

For Martinez, the opportunity is the kind of moment he dreamed about as a kid.

"To pitch here should be a lot of fun," he said. "It's what you dream of as a kid, to pitch in the playoffs at Yankee Stadium."

First pitch for Game 3 in the Bronx is 8 p.m. on Wednesday.