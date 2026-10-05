Rays host Yankees in ALDS Game 2 with chance to take commanding 2-0 series lead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in their best-of-five American League Division Series when the teams meet for Game 2 at Tropicana Field tonight.

The Rays won Game 1, 1-0, behind a dominant performance from Drew Rasmussen, who kept the Yankees’ lineup in check.

Now, Tampa Bay will turn to Freddy Peralta.

Peralta has been one of the hottest pitchers in baseball down the stretch. He was named the American League Pitcher of the Month for September after going 4-0 and allowing just three runs over 28 innings.

That recent success comes after a difficult stretch earlier in the season with the Mets. The Rays acquired Peralta at the trade deadline, and he credits Tampa Bay’s pitching staff and the organization’s support for helping him regain his form.

“I was happy there. Obviously, I wasn’t in the spot I wanted to be when I talk about how my numbers were over there. But this is baseball. Everything changed when I got traded,” Peralta said. “I’ve been treated here as a king, and I feel really good about it. They welcomed me really well here. For me and my family is a great opportunity.”

Kyle Burger / WFTS Rays fans at Tropicana Field

The Yankees will counter with Cam Schlittler, who enters Game 2 as the American League Cy Young Award front-runner.

Schlittler will also have to deal with what is expected to be another raucous crowd at Tropicana Field.

Saturday’s Game 1 drew one of the largest and loudest crowds in the stadium’s history, and Schlittler acknowledged that the Yankees could have significant support from their fans in Game 2.

“I wouldn’t say there is too much of an away crowd here. I expect there to be a lot of Yankees’ fans,” Schlittler said. “In some ways, you are, to an extent, kind of playing at home. The guys are excited to have that atmosphere here.”

Another sellout crowd of more than 40,000 fans is expected for Game 2.

First pitch is scheduled for shortly after 8 p.m.

The Rays are one win away from taking a 2-0 series lead, while the Yankees are looking to even the series before it shifts to New York.