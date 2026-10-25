Rays lose 5-4 to Brewers in Game 2 of World Series

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Tampa Bay Rays lost 5-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the World Series Saturday night.

Tampa Bay jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Liam Hicks.

Milwaukee rallied, tying the game on a Sal Frelick solo home run in the sixth. Cooper Pratt drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh to give the Brewers a 5-4 lead.

The Rays put the tying run at third base in the ninth but could not bring him home.

The loss gives Milwaukee a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 3 is Monday at 8 p.m. at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on FOX.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, October 24, 2026

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers World Series 2026 GAME 1 | Oct. 23 F GAME 2 | Oct. 24 F Tampa Bay at 2 Tampa Bay at 4 Milwaukee 3 Milwaukee 5 GAME 3 | Oct. 26 8 p.m. GAME 4 | Oct. 27 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Milwaukee at Tampa Bay Tampa Bay GAME 5 | Oct. 28 8 p.m. GAME 6 | Oct. 30 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Tampa Bay at Tampa Bay Milwaukee Game 7 | Oct. 31 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Milwaukee