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Rays lose 5-4 to Brewers in Game 2 of World Series

World Series Rays Brewers Baseball
Kayla Wolf/AP Photo/Kayla Wolf
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Kevin Kelly throws during the seventh inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Milwaukee, between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
World Series Rays Brewers Baseball
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MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Tampa Bay Rays lost 5-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the World Series Saturday night.

Tampa Bay jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Liam Hicks.

Milwaukee rallied, tying the game on a Sal Frelick solo home run in the sixth. Cooper Pratt drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh to give the Brewers a 5-4 lead.

The Rays put the tying run at third base in the ninth but could not bring him home.

The loss gives Milwaukee a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 3 is Monday at 8 p.m. at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on FOX.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, October 24, 2026

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

World Series 2026

GAME 1 | Oct. 23FGAME 2 | Oct. 24F
Tampa Bay at2Tampa Bay at4
Milwaukee3Milwaukee5
GAME 3 | Oct. 26 8 p.m.GAME 4 | Oct. 27 8 p.m.
Milwaukee atMilwaukee at
Tampa BayTampa Bay
GAME 5 | Oct. 288 p.m.GAME 6 | Oct. 308 p.m.
Milwaukee atTampa Bay at
Tampa BayMilwaukee
Game 7 | Oct. 318 p.m.
Tampa Bay at
Milwaukee

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