Rays lose 5-4 to Brewers in Game 2 of World Series

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Tampa Bay Rays lost 5-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the World Series Saturday night.
Tampa Bay jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Liam Hicks.
Milwaukee rallied, tying the game on a Sal Frelick solo home run in the sixth. Cooper Pratt drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh to give the Brewers a 5-4 lead.
The Rays put the tying run at third base in the ninth but could not bring him home.
The loss gives Milwaukee a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Game 3 is Monday at 8 p.m. at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on FOX.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers
World Series 2026
|GAME 1 | Oct. 23
|F
|GAME 2 | Oct. 24
|F
|Tampa Bay at
|2
|Tampa Bay at
|4
|Milwaukee
|3
|Milwaukee
|5
|GAME 3 | Oct. 26
|8 p.m.
|GAME 4 | Oct. 27
|8 p.m.
|Milwaukee at
|Milwaukee at
|Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|GAME 5 | Oct. 28
|8 p.m.
|GAME 6 | Oct. 30
|8 p.m.
|Milwaukee at
|Tampa Bay at
|Tampa Bay
|Milwaukee
|Game 7 | Oct. 31
|8 p.m.
|Tampa Bay at
|Milwaukee
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