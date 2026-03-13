Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Bolts aquire Detroit Red Wing defenseman from the teams AHL league

Bolts.png
WFTS
Bolts.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a trade for a Detroit Red Wings defenseman.

The Tampa Bay Lightning Vice President and General Manager Julien Brisbois said the team has acquired defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Michael Milne and Wojciech Stachowiak.

Mitchell, 27, played 45 games with the Red Wings AHL’s developmental league Grand Rapids Griffins this season, recording four goals.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

The FBI says its counterterrorism teams are ready to mobilize as experts warn of potential sleeper cell attacks, lone wolf violence, and Iranian cyberattacks targeting U.S. systems.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.