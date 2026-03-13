Bolts aquire Detroit Red Wing defenseman from the teams AHL league

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a trade for a Detroit Red Wings defenseman.

The Tampa Bay Lightning Vice President and General Manager Julien Brisbois said the team has acquired defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Michael Milne and Wojciech Stachowiak.

Mitchell, 27, played 45 games with the Red Wings AHL’s developmental league Grand Rapids Griffins this season, recording four goals.