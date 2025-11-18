Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bolts host New Jersey Devils, looking to snap 2-game losing streak on home ice

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning hope to avenge a loss to the New Jersey Devils back in October when the two teams meet on Tuesday.

New Jersey comes into the game tied for the most points (27) in the Eastern Conference.

The Lightning fell 5-3 to New Jersey in the first matchup of the season on Oct. 11, a game in which defenseman Max Crozier led all Bolts with a pair of assists and the Lightning received goals from Ryan McDonagh, Yanni Gourde and Darren Raddysh.

Tampa Bay enters Tuesday’s game looking to snap a two-game losing streak on home ice.

New Jersey Devils (13-4-1, 27 pts)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-7-2, 20 pts)

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa

Coverage for tonight starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

