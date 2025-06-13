Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bolts Nikita Kucherov voted to NHL All-Star First Team, 3 Lightning players named to second

Jason Behnken/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
TAMPA, Fla — The NHL announced Nikita Kucherov was named to the NHL First All-Star team. This is Kucherov's fourth time to be voted into the First Team.

While Kucherov was the only Bolts player voted on the First team, three of the players on the Second Team are Lightning players. Defenseman Victor Hedman, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and left winger Brandon Hagel will all represent the Lightning as All-Stars on the Second Team.

The All-Star team was voted on by representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association after the regular season ended.

First Team All-Stars:

  • Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck
  • Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov
  • Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar
  • Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon
  • Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor
  • Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski

Second Team All-Stars:

  • Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy
    Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy reacts after giving up a goal to the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

  • Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

  • Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak
  • Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl
  • Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes

