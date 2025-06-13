Bolts Nikita Kucherov voted to NHL All-Star First Team, 3 Lightning players named to second

TAMPA, Fla — The NHL announced Nikita Kucherov was named to the NHL First All-Star team. This is Kucherov's fourth time to be voted into the First Team.

While Kucherov was the only Bolts player voted on the First team, three of the players on the Second Team are Lightning players. Defenseman Victor Hedman, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and left winger Brandon Hagel will all represent the Lightning as All-Stars on the Second Team.

The All-Star team was voted on by representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association after the regular season ended.

First Team All-Stars:

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon

Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski



Second Team All-Stars:

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy

Chris O'Meara/AP Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy reacts after giving up a goal to the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman

Nick Wass/AP FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel

Chris O'Meara/AP Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.