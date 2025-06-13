Bolts Nikita Kucherov voted to NHL All-Star First Team, 3 Lightning players named to second

TAMPA, Fla — The NHL announced Nikita Kucherov was named to the NHL First All-Star team. This is Kucherov's fourth time to be voted into the First Team.
While Kucherov was the only Bolts player voted on the First team, three of the players on the Second Team are Lightning players. Defenseman Victor Hedman, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and left winger Brandon Hagel will all represent the Lightning as All-Stars on the Second Team.
The All-Star team was voted on by representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association after the regular season ended.
First Team All-Stars:
- Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck
- Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov
- Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar
- Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon
- Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor
- Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski
Second Team All-Stars:
- Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman
- Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel
- Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak
- Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl
- Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes
