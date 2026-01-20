Buccaneers hire veteran NFL coach to be special teams coordinator

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the hiring of new special teams coordinator Danny Smith Tuesday, just 12 days after firing Thomas McGauhey.

"Danny is one of the most respected and highly regarded special teams coaches in our league," said head coach Todd Bowles about Smith, who has more than 30 years of coaching experience.

"He is an extraordinary teacher and has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to all areas of special teams. I am confident that he will get the most out of our players and take our special teams unit to the next level."

Smith comes to South Florida after 13 years as the Steelers' special teams coordinator.

During Smith's time in Pittsburgh, the Steelers were tied for eighth in blocked kicks with 21, and over the past nine seasons, are tied for a league-best 17 blocked kicks.

Also, over the past nine seasons, the Steelers are one of just two teams not to allow a blocked punt and have allowed only 12 of their own.