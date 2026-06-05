Bucs and Baker Mayfield 'not close' on contract negotiations: ESPN report

TAMPA, Fla. — Contract extension negotiations for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield are not close to getting done.

ESPN Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine posted on social media Mayfield discussing the topic, saying the team and he are far apart on contract negotiations.

Baker Mayfield said that currently, contract talks “are not anywhere close to what we were thinking” but he’s “gonna do everything he can to help his team win a Super Bowl.” He wants to be here long term. He said once training camp hits, no more negotiation and wants to focus. pic.twitter.com/u1Wt9XNO7m — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 5, 2026

Mayfield said he wants to get a long-term deal done but he will not let negotiations stretch into training camp.

The Bucs starting QB signed a three-year deal with the team in 2024 worth up to $115 million and $50 million guaranteed.