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Bucs and Baker Mayfield 'not close' on contract negotiations: ESPN report

Baker Mayfield
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Baker Mayfield
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TAMPA, Fla. — Contract extension negotiations for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield are not close to getting done.

ESPN Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine posted on social media Mayfield discussing the topic, saying the team and he are far apart on contract negotiations.

Mayfield said he wants to get a long-term deal done but he will not let negotiations stretch into training camp.

The Bucs starting QB signed a three-year deal with the team in 2024 worth up to $115 million and $50 million guaranteed.

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