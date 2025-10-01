TAMPA, Fla. — The matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) features Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, a pair of quarterback redemption stories.

Three years ago, the Carolina Panthers had Mayfield and Arnold on their roster. But the organization thought neither player was good enough to be their franchise quarterback.

Bucs' Baker Mayfield on if he and Sam Darnold reminisce about 'good old' Panthers days

Mayfield was cut late in 2022, and Darnold left in free agency. Now, Mayfield is thriving with the Bucs, and Darnold is off to a strong start in Seattle.

Mayfield was asked on Wednesday if he’s reminisced about the “good ole days” in Carolina.

“Reminisced about what days?” Mayfield said. “Um, nope.”

Mayfield was sent to Carolina after four years in Cleveland. After being released by the Panthers, he was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams for a brief cameo before hitting free agency and signing with Tampa Bay.

Darnold is also playing for his fourth team in four seasons.

“Sam and I are really close,” Mayfield said. “I’m just happy for him, from going to a couple different places that weren’t great for us to having a good opportunity elsewhere. It’s fun to see. I knew he just needed that opportunity, another chance. He’s thriving now. It’s good to see. Hopefully not this weekend.”

This weekend will be a homecoming for Tampa Bay wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. The Washington-native even tossed the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game when he was 8 years old.

Egbuka will have lots of friends and family at the game, but they can come under one condition.

“The one thing, if you want a ticket, you have to wear Tampa Bay gear,” Egbuka said. “I got a lot of Seahawks in my family but they got to wear Bucs’ gear.”

The Bucs and Seahawks kick off at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.



