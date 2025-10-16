Bucs continue to focus on big picture

TAMPA, Fla. — After hearing "MVP!" chants during Sunday's win over the 49ers, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said it's way too early to start patting each other on the back. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles responded the same way when asked about his team being 5-1.

"It’s week seven. You don’t pay that any mind," Bowles said after Thursday's practice. "If the season were seven games I’d be extremely happy. The season is 17 games. We have a long way to go. We’re not too high on it. We understand it. We appreciate it. From a football standpoint we got a lot of work to do with ourselves, and it’s a long season."

Despite sitting alone in first place in the NFC standings, Mayfield says his primary concern is still winning the one game that's in front of them.

"I look at how do we win, and that's what I'm worried about and focused on. Our team, I believe in it. I said it from training camp. I like the young guys that we have. I like the people we have," Mayfield said Thursday. "Obviously, it's never ideal when you're having other move people around all the time. Don't get me wrong. Nobody cares. Nobody feels bad for ya. So you've gotta find a way to make it work."

This week, the Bucs face the 4-2 Lions in Detroit on Monday Night Football. Detroit holds a special place in the heart of Bucs defensive back Zyon McCollum. It's where he tallied his first career interception last season.

"I think about that, it makes me want to go get another one. I have good juju on that field," he said with a smile in the locker room. "I look forward to playing on that turf. They have a great atmosphere, and we’re going to come after them."

It's the fourth meeting in three seasons for the Bucs and Lions. Mayfield says it's a great test any time you can get two playoff contenders going head-to-head in the regular season.

"It’s important as a measuring stick, for confidence. Also, how good can we execute and do the little things right against great teams," he added. "You don’t have to go above and beyond, but you have to do your job and do it at a high level."

Tampa Bay and Detroit kick off from Ford Field Monday night at 7pm. You catch all the action on Tampa Bay 28.



Share Your Story with Kevin



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

Contact Kevin Lewis First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.