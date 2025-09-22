Bucs QB Baker Mayfield enters MVP conversation

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield is playing at an MVP level.

He’s led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 3-0 record for the first time in two decades, while orchestrating three game-winning drives in the final minute.

“Nothing I didn’t already know. We see it every day in practice, a natural-born leader,” rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka said. “Someone who is willing to die on the field before giving up or shutting down. I think it’s special to have someone like that at the helm of your offense. We’re in good hands.”

Mayfield's numbers don't pop off the page. So far, he's thrown for 615 yards and six touchdowns. But he’s taking care of the football, having not thrown an interception. He’s also running for first downs when the team needs it most.

“Man, there is just something about Baker,” linebacker Yaya Diaby said. “And then you just see Baker make a crazy play and it’s just so exciting to have a like that, that has that fire in him. It just makes the whole team better and the whole team have that hunger and fight for each other.”

The Bucs are the first team to ever win their first three games to start a season on a go-ahead score in the final minute.

In week one against the Falcons, Mayfield completed 4-of-6 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown with 59 seconds to play.

Against the Texans in week two, he went 7-for-9 for 63 yards with a field goal with six seconds to go.

And, in week three against the Jets, he was 2-for-4 for 48 yards and a field goal as time expired.

“Resilient group. We stick together. The whole team,” Mayfield said. “One phase is a little down, others pick it up and be there for you. That’s what this team is all about. We support each other no matter what.”

The Bucs will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.



