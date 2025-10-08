Bucs QB Mayfield fueled by trash-talk

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) will host the San Francisco 49ers (4-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. There’s a lot of talk being made about quarterback Baker Mayfield’s sensational play this season.

But he’s doing a lot of talking himself.

The legend of Mayfield’s trash-talking only grows. Before the Bucs ran onto the field in Week 5, a Seattle Seahawks fan was seen on social media trash-talking Mayfield.

Of course, Baker fired back.

Mayfield plays with a massive chip on his shoulder and said Tuesday that he will never change the way he is.

“I told you guys, I try not to get too high or too low,” Mayfield said. “Which is something I was not doing early on in my career. Early on in my career, it’s looked as cocky, immature. Now, it’s moxie, ‘he’s a dawg.’ Same (stuff), different day. As long as you play well they change the narrative. You have to be yourself. I’ve always been like that.”

When Mayfield hears someone chirping at him, his competitive spirit is triggered. In Week 2 at Houston, Mayfield appeared to injure his leg on a scramble play before popping up to exchange words with a Texans player.

“He’s not scared to bite back at somebody that’s trying to go at him,” wide receiver Sterling Sheperd said. “We all love that about him. He plays with a huge chip on his shoulder.”

Back in Seattle, offensive lineman Charlie Heck couldn’t help but smile while hearing his quarterback throw verbal jabs.

“Chirping Baker is probably the wrong thing to do,” Heck said. “No matter what. He’s a fierce competitor as you know. It’s fuel to the fire for him.”

That fire has helped Mayfield lead the Bucs on four-game winning drives in five weeks, while throwing 10 touchdown passes to only one interception.

“Whatever is being said is a testament to the offense,” Mayfield said. “Individual accolades and recognition, you never have it on your own. This is the greatest team sport for a reason. I always try to remind myself of that and realize I can’t do it without the guys next to me.”

“I love what he’s doing right now, love the way he’s playing, love the space he’s in, mentally, physically, getting it done,” head coach Todd Bowles added. “The mastery of the offense in his second year has really done a lot.”

The Bucs and 49ers kick off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.



