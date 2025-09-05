Bucs QB Mayfield prepares for change again

TAMPA — Sunday, the Bucs will try to win their fifth straight regular season opener when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is entering his third season as the Bucs starter and his eighth in the NFL. Last year, Mayfield had the best statistical season of his career, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. But Mayfield says there's on stat he still needs to improve.

"More wins. Case in point, more wins," he said frankly. Mayfield, 30, has had quite the roller coaster ride during his time in the league, but he's thankful for the ups and downs that led him to Tampa "[I’m] just trying to enjoy it. Never take a week or one of these moments for granted," he explained. "This is still living out a dream. How much fun can I have and how much can I take advantage of the opportunity? I still enjoy it."

Mayfield will start the season under the direction of first-year offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard. This is the eighth different offensive coordinator Mayfield's played for in his career.

"The offense as a whole has been locked in," Baker said when describing Grizzard's style. "He was a little bit more behind the scenes last year, so he had a different relationship with guys being able to joke around with them. He’s still able to do [that], but now when he’s up there on stage installing, everybody’s locked in because he’s really focused on the details."

Grizzard was on the Bucs staff last season, so he and Mayfield are already familiar with each others tendencies. Grizzard says growing that familiarity is what will keep the Bucs offense moving in the right direction.

"If we can be aligned in our thought process it’s only going to help the unit. If he can have an idea of what we’re getting to based on if the runs are hitting, passes are hitting, who’s in the game," Grizzard said after Thursday's practice. "It just allows him to have the play call quicker, so he can then think through what his process is, as well as potential issues, so he can then get us in the best play possible."

Even though he got a promotion this offseason, Grizzard says there's one thing he definitely won't change during his preparation- his pregame meal.

"Four-egg omelet with some bacon, mushrooms, spinach. Try and get that going. Get some protein," he joked when describing his game day routine. "But outside of that, it’s fun being in the locker room the staff. Just because you know it’s close. Go out there and operate and try to score some points."

The Bucs and Falcons kick off at 1pm Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



