Bucs QB Mayfield "trending to play" vs. Arizona

TAMPA, Fla. — Bucs fans got some encouraging news after Friday's practice. Head coach Todd Bowles said starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is "trending to play" Sunday when Tampa Bay hosts the Arizona Cardinals. This comes after Mayfield sprained his left, non-throwing shoulder in the first half of the Bucs loss to the L.A. Rams.

Arizona is only 3-8 this season, but Bowles says his team has no time to take a quick breath before the home stretch of the season.

"We’ve lost three in a row. We cannot breathe. We’ve got to take care of us," Bowles said. "It really doesn’t matter who we play or how long they’ve been in the league. We’ve got to take care of the things we need to take care of to win ballgames."

Mayfield's heard all of the outside noise regarding what's happened to his team over the past month. He maintains that the key to a turnaround is focusing on their basics.

"We stay true to who we are. Obviously, the last few games haven't gone the way we wanted it, we know that, it's not like we're trying to fake it otherwise," Baker said. "We know we still control our own destiny here down the stretch and that's the most important part. We have three home games coming up that we need to take care of."

Mayfield added that every player on the roster — himself included — has to be willing to step up in big moments over the final six games of the season.

"Let's have the attitude that I am going to be the guy that makes the difference, I'm going to make the difference-making block, whatever it is, run, catch. That's where we're at, we've shown that we can win with whoever is out there, so why not now?" he continued. "Go out, trust yourself and fly around and have fun. Confident, fly around, let's go play our brand of football and it's time to do that."

Just in case the Bucs need to call on back-up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater again, he says his approach will be what it's always been.

"When I’m out there it’s just fun. I always tell myself I’m not supposed to be here right now," he said bluntly. "Any opportunity I get to go out there and play I’m going to make sure I try to leave some kind of everlasting impact, whether it’s on the field or off the field."

Tampa Bay (6-5) and Arizona (3-8) kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate.

