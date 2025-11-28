Lightning head to Detroit for a noon game against the Red Wings

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning look to extend their winning streak to six games when they travel to Detroit to take on the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

The Lightning have won 13 of their last 16 games. Forward Brandon Hagel remains on a tear, racking up nine points in his last three games. Forward Nikita Kucherov has at least one point in seven straight contests. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has won five consecutive starts, giving up only four goals in that span.

Detroit has lost three out of four, surrendering 18 goals over that span. Center Dylan Larkin paces the Red Wings with 13 goals and 26 points this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning (14-7-2)

vs.

Detroit Red Wings (13-10-1)

Date: Nov. 28

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Little Caesars Arena

Coverage for Monday starts at 11:30 a.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.