USF football looks forward to Thanksgiving weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — The USF football team closes the regular season this weekend when they host Rice on Senior Night at Raymond James Stadium.

One of the 29 seniors set to be recognized is grad student linebacker Mac Harris. Harris has established himself as a leader in the Bulls locker room, but it wasn't always that way. Head coach Alex Golesh says Harris's emphasis on accountability is what helps him mature and embrace a leadership role.

That ownership has helped him raise his own standard of how he lives, about how he goes about his business," said Golesh. "He’ll tell you it still ain’t perfect. He’s continuing to chase perfection. He’s continuing to chase greatness in all of what he’s doing. But he’s the best version of him today."

Harris was part of the USF team that finished 1-11 three years ago. Instead of transferring, he believed in Golesh's message and turned himself into one of the best defensive players in the AAC.

"He’s believed in me through it all. Honestly, been there every single step of the way throughout my growth," Harris said about his head coach. "Good and the bad. Just letting me know that - bad situations, I’m gonna pour more into you. Good situations, gotta continue to pour into you."

The payoff for Harris is a season with team-highs in tackles (95), sacks (6) and a tie for the team-lead with two interceptions.

"The blessing and the gift of it all is being able to go in there with a support system, with brothers, and eventually coming out with the ultimate win, which is the confidence, the fearlessness," he added. "The ability to withstand hard things and also be able to be humble through the blessings."

Golesh said his reward is helping his players become the best versions of themselves as they move forward.

"Help these guys leave here with a career path. With elite examples of what husbands and fathers look like. Help them go be incredible people in their careers, their lives, and in society," he explained. "And if we do that one Mac Harris at a time, I win, at the end of it. If that’s my legacy, I’ll be really happy."

The Bulls are quick to add that they're excited about the Thanksgiving holiday. Coach Golesh says he's curious to make the transition from a traditional deep-fryer to an air-fryer to prepare his family's turkey.

"I’m excited," he said with a slightly cautious tone. "Less safety issues there. Maybe from a public relations aspect, it would be better. I have a hard time believing it will be as juicy and as crispy being air-fried in this big, giant, turkey air fryer. But I wouldn’t judge it til we do it."

Harris described his family as "a little different" while listing off the items on their menu.

"We’re going yams. We’re going greens. You gotta have your dirty rice in there. Corn bread. We’re gonna have two turkeys. We’re gonna have dressing. I think Pops is going on the grill for the ribs, the chicken," he said enthusiastically. "Did I say mac and cheese? If I said it twice, I meant it. Baked beans. Ham. Ham with the little pineapple, the little cherry, you know what I’m sayin'?"

And he wasn't about to forget the dessert options. "We going sweet potato pie. We going pumpkin pie. You might even see a key lime pie. I don’t know. I don’t know. The Harris family is a little different."

The Bulls (8-3) and the Owls (5-6) kick off Saturday night at 7 p.m.



