Bucs reach $48 million deal with CB Zyon McCollum: report

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers have reached an agreement with cornerback Zyon McCollum on a three-year contract extension, according to reports.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said the extension is worth $48 million with $34.4 million guaranteed.

Buccaneers and starting CB Zyon McCollum reached agreement today on a three-year, $48 million extension that includes $35.4 million guaranteed, per his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. McCollum is now under contract through the 2028 season. pic.twitter.com/F3gWoGpU8M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2025

McCollum is going into his fourth season with the Bucs.

In 2024, he had 55 solo tackles and two interceptions.