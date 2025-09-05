Bucs reach $48 million deal with CB Zyon McCollum: report

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers have reached an agreement with cornerback Zyon McCollum on a three-year contract extension, according to reports.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said the extension is worth $48 million with $34.4 million guaranteed.
Buccaneers and starting CB Zyon McCollum reached agreement today on a three-year, $48 million extension that includes $35.4 million guaranteed, per his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. McCollum is now under contract through the 2028 season. pic.twitter.com/F3gWoGpU8M— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2025
McCollum is going into his fourth season with the Bucs.
In 2024, he had 55 solo tackles and two interceptions.
Elderly woman discovers over $100,000 in unclaimed funds thanks to an officer
"I get a bunch of mail every night saying that I won money. It went from like $40,000 to $80,000," said an 88-year-old local woman, who just went by Barbara.