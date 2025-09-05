Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Bucs reach $48 million deal with CB Zyon McCollum: report

Buccaneers Steelers Football
Matt Durisko/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) signs autographs after a pre-season NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Buccaneers Steelers Football
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers have reached an agreement with cornerback Zyon McCollum on a three-year contract extension, according to reports.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said the extension is worth $48 million with $34.4 million guaranteed.

McCollum is going into his fourth season with the Bucs.

In 2024, he had 55 solo tackles and two interceptions.

Elderly woman discovers over $100,000 in unclaimed funds thanks to an officer

"I get a bunch of mail every night saying that I won money. It went from like $40,000 to $80,000," said an 88-year-old local woman, who just went by Barbara.

Elderly woman discovers over $100,000 in unclaimed funds thanks to an officer

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.