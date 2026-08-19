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Bucs reach deal with Pro Bowl DT Vita Vea: ESPN Source

Vita Vea
WFTS
Vita Vea
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TAMPA, Fla. — ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said the Buccaneers have reached an agreement with defensive tackle Vita Vea.

Schefter, citing an ESPN source, said the two-time Pro Bowler has agreed to a one-year extension for $30 million.

In July, Vea requested a trade, according to multiple reports.

The extension would tie Vea to Tampa Bay for the next two seasons, Schefter said.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.

Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

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