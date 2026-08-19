Bucs reach deal with Pro Bowl DT Vita Vea: ESPN Source

TAMPA, Fla. — ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said the Buccaneers have reached an agreement with defensive tackle Vita Vea.

Schefter, citing an ESPN source, said the two-time Pro Bowler has agreed to a one-year extension for $30 million.

In July, Vea requested a trade, according to multiple reports.

The extension would tie Vea to Tampa Bay for the next two seasons, Schefter said.