Bucs RT Luke Goedeke expected to possibly miss multiple weeks due to injury: report

Danny Karnik/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) walks off the field after the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs' offensive line is expected to be without RT Luke Goedeke for a couple of weeks.

ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler said Goedeke could miss multiple weeks from an injury he sustained on Monday night.

Goedeke signed a four-year extension with the Bucs in September to shore up the team's offensive line.

The news comes as reports that Tampa Bay is expected to lose DT Calijah Kancey with a season-ending injury in the Monday night game.

