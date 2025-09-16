Bucs RT Luke Goedeke expected to possibly miss multiple weeks due to injury: report

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs' offensive line is expected to be without RT Luke Goedeke for a couple of weeks.

ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler said Goedeke could miss multiple weeks from an injury he sustained on Monday night.

Bucs RT Luke Goedeke avoided major injury Monday night but is expected to miss time, possibly multiple weeks, per sources. The belief is that Goedeke re-aggravated a foot injury he battled during the practice week. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 16, 2025

Goedeke signed a four-year extension with the Bucs in September to shore up the team's offensive line.

The news comes as reports that Tampa Bay is expected to lose DT Calijah Kancey with a season-ending injury in the Monday night game.