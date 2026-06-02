Chris Godwin ready to replace Mike Evans as the leader of the wide receiver room

TAMPA, Fla. — There’s been a lot of talk this offseason — and rightly so — about Mike Evans’ departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans leaves behind a legendary legacy in Tampa Bay.

His banner still overlooks practice outside Raymond James Stadium, serving as a reminder of everything he accomplished as a Buccaneer.

With Evans gone, Chris Godwin has stepped into an even larger leadership role among the team’s young receivers. But when the news first broke, Godwin admits he had a hard time believing it.

“I didn’t believe it,” Godwin said. “I texted Bake, ‘Yo, is this for real?’ He was like, sad face.”

Evans’ departure creates a massive void in on-field production, but it also leaves the Buccaneers searching for a new captain. The obvious candidate is Godwin, who is entering his 10th season with the organization.

“It’s not too different from what I’ve been doing the last few years,” Godwin said. “I don’t know everything. I learn from them the same way they learn from me. It’s a collaborative effort.”

Now 30 years old, Godwin says he finally feels healthy again. Since suffering a dislocated ankle in Week 7 of the 2024 season, he has struggled to stay on the field, missing 20 games over the past two years.

“It’s a blessing to be back out here,” Godwin said. “Anytime you have the ability to train for performance and not recovery, it’s a huge difference. I also enjoy being out here with my guys. I found myself, like the Squidward meme, just looking at my friends playing on the outside. I can’t wait to be out there.”

The Buccaneers will begin mandatory minicamp on June 16.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.