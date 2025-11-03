USF Bulls boasts one of the nation's top offenses

TAMPA, Fla. — The South Florida (6-2, 3-1) football team boasts one of the best offenses in the nation.

When you go by the numbers, USF ranks sixth in scoring offense (40.4 points per game), seventh in yards per game (487), and 11th in rushing yards per game (225.5).

“Yeah, it’s fun for sure. It’s almost like high school again, where you’re just out there playing football,” wide receiver Mudia Reuben said. “There’s not too much to think about. They put us in good situations to make explosive plays and to show what we can do on the field, as a receiver, especially, you gotta love that.”

The Bulls' offense is led by quarterback Byrum Brown, who has accounted for 21 touchdowns in the last five games and ranks number four in the nation in total offense at 320 yards per contest.

“I don’t know if we go in saying, Byrum, he should go for another hundo,” head coach Alex Golesh said. “He creates so much with his feet, and maybe I’ll just come to grips that he’s our leading rusher and that’s what it is.”

With four games remaining, USF is in a close American Conference race to earn a spot in the conference title game. The hope still remains for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

“There are very few teams in the country, whatever the percentage is,” Golesh said. “I told them 20 percent of the country is playing meaningful football right now. We’re in that 20 percent.”

“We can’t go in there and be like we can still go to the conference championship and to the playoffs, like, of course, that’s in front of our head,” safety Tavin Ward said. “At the end of the day, we still have focus on the next four games before we even get there.”

South Florida returns home Thursday night to face UTSA at Raymond James Stadium.



