USF kicker Nico Gramatica following in his family's footsteps

TAMPA, Fla. — USF football kicker Nico Gramatica is following in the footsteps of his father, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl kicker Martin Gramatica, and his two uncles, who were also USF kickers.

Entering his sophomore season, expectations are high for a young man who has the leg and the legacy.

“I like to watch my dad’s old videos because when I go back and look we’re the same size,” Gramatica said. “We wear the same size cleat. I like to watch his old videos to learn from and to see if there is something wrong with my technique that I have to fix to try to be the best version of myself.”

“Mindset-wise, that little human being is different in a really good way,” head coach Alex Golesh said. “I don’t know where he gets it from. I take it from Emme, his little sister.”

Last season, Gramatica was the long-distance kicker for the Bulls. He made successful field goals from 58, 52, and 51 yards.

“Those big kicks are awesome, but consistency is really cool,” Gramatica said. “That’s what you see from the great kickers at the next level, like Justin Tucker, guys with big legs, but they are super consistent inside the 40-yard line. That's what I'm striving for, being the most consistent guy I can be.”

Golesh said Gramatica is competing with transfer Adam Zouagui for the full-time job.

“Adam has done a good job pushing Nico, but Nico is mentally on such a different level right now, just so locked into his craft,” Golesh.

A craft, when successful, can be cause for celebration. Just like when Martin would get excited after a kick, Nico seems to have inherited that trait, too.

“Growing up playing soccer, whenever you go on the field and you kick a field goal, you think it's like a goal, and you just get excited,” Gramatica said. “And it's just the best time when you kick a field goal. And I feel like that's like when you score a goal in soccer.”

The Bulls open the season on August 28 with a home game against Boise State.