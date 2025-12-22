USF QB Byrum Brown to enter NCAA transfer portal

TAMPA, Fla. — USF quarterback Byrum Brown plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Peter Thamel of ESPN reports.

Brown has accounted for 92 career touchdowns — 61 passing, 31 rushing — and threw for over 7,600 yards. In 2025 alone, he logged over 2,800 pass yards and over 900 rushing yards. The only player in the nation to do so.

The loss will be felt by the Bulls, who just recently said goodbye to head coach Alex Golesh. Golesh is now the head coach at the University of Auburn.

Still, there is hope for the future of the football program. The Bulls hired former Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Harline as their new head coach, and the on-campus stadium is on track to be finished by fall 2027.