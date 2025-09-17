Do Lightning players prefer to smile or snare in media day photos?

TAMPA, Fla. — Every season starts the same way for the Tampa Bay Lightning — photo shoots and endless questions during media day.

And again, the Bolts have to start the season with their biggest rival, the Florida Panthers, as the defending Stanley Cup champions.

“Like you said, we went to three straight finals, won two Cups. Now they’ve been to three straight finals, won two Cups. It’s a fine line of making it all the way.”

On their way to winning back-to-back Cups, Florida eliminated Tampa Bay in the first round the past two seasons.

“First of all, have to put our [stuff] together and start winning at home,” goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy said. “We had a few good regular seasons. But the playoffs we’re just not good enough.”

“One of those things, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” forward Brayden Point added. “They’ve had a good team the last few years. It’s finding a way to beat them, coming up with a new system, finding little holes in their game, I’m sure we’ll look at that.”

The Lightning return their top 11 scorers, including four players with 35 or more goals. No other team in the NHL can say that.

“We’re fortunate we have a lot of good players,” forward Jake Guentzel said. “We get put in spot to succeed with the coaching staff. It’s fun to play with these guys. These guys are unbelievable players.”

“We stay humble in the room. Everyone is trying to push each other. That’s how we develop into better players,” forward Nikita Kucherov said.

Media day is also an opportunity for players to have their photo taken for promotional purposes. But, do they look like a tough guy and snare or smile.

“More smile. But sometimes they don’t want you to smile, so you have to do what they say,” Point said.

“Not a smile guy,” forward Anthony Cirelli said. “I just kind of keep a straight face.”

“I try to keep my game face on,” Hedman said.

"Smile, I like to smile. Have a good time," Guentzel said.

“On ice, straight face, other stuff just a little bit of a smile,” forward Nick Paul said. “Not a full one, a little one.”

The Lightning open the season on Oct. 9 against Ottawa.



