Lightning look to snap losing streak against Maple Leafs in Toronto

TORONTO — Tampa Bay Lightning (16-10-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 13-11-4

Monday, 7:30pm

Scotiabank Arena

The Lightning head north to try to snap a three-game losing streak. Tampa Bay played without forward Nikita Kucherov and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders.

Both players were listed as day-to-day. Captain Victor Hedman returned to the lineup after missing 12 games due to injury. Kucherov leads the team with 34 points.

Toronto has won three of its last four games. They’re 8-4-4 at home this season. They’re also 6th in the NHL at 3.39 goals per game.