Bucs kick off training camp with high expectations

TAMPA — The Buccaneers officially kicked off training camp this morning, and while there are plenty of new faces in new places on the roster and the coaching staff, one seeming ageless veteran returned to the field. Linebacker Lavonte David, now entering his 14th NFL season—all with the Bucs—is showing no signs of slowing down.

A cornerstone of Tampa Bay’s defense for more than a decade, David continues to defy the odds and play at an elite level. The 35-year-old wants to make another playoff run with the team that drafted him.

"Every year that I play, I just take it as my first year all over again," David said after Wednesday's practice. "I know what I have to do, and I know the work I have to put in. Having that mindset of falling in love with the grind, knowing it's going to be a grind and I have to get it, attack, I have to be the best when I am out there. I think once I take care of that part, everything else just falls into place."

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles didn't hesitate when he was asked what David means to him and this franchise. He explained how David acts as a extension of the coaching staff while still playing full-time at a high level.

"He means everything," Bowles said bluntly. "He talks to everybody, inspires everybody, corrects everybody, he understands situations, he can call out plays when he’s out there, and he makes plays all the time. That’s been a godsend for us. He’s been one of the consistent ones over there. There’s a reason he’s played that long."

Lavonte said he likely wouldn't have come back for a 14th season unless he thought Tampa Bay had a legitimate chance to win the Super Bowl.

"I know what we’re capable of. I know we can get it done. I feel like we fell short last year," David explained. "I feel like we would’ve had a great run at it last year, honestly. We’ve got the talent to do it, and we’ve got the mindset to do it."

He went on to say that the key to making a playoff run is having the offense and defense play up to their potential at the same time.

"We’ve just got to put it all together. I think we’ll get to the Promised Land if we do that."