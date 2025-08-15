Bucs to play starters in second preseason game

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Bucs and Steelers kick off preseason game number two this weekend. When they do, the Bucs will play most of their starters. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles did clarify that receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Lavonte David - who combine for 24 years of NFL experience - will get a rest against the Steelers.

Even though the team is spending a few days in Pittsburgh, they're treating this like a business trip.

"Definitely not relaxed, but we're just finding ways to adapt to schedules and the weather. [We are] just getting ready for the season," said receiver Jalen McMillan. "Away games during the season are very pivotal for us and that's when we have to capitalize on things, so [we're] just getting used to traveling together and just doing things outside of the box."

Rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka says he continues to grow in Tampa Bay's offense, and he wants to keep that momentum going throughout the preseason.

"Building that chemistry, it doesn't just build overnight," Egbuka said after Thursday's joint practice with Pittsburgh. "Obviously [Baker Mayfield] and [Mike Evans] have that chemistry. They've been building it over the past couple years. And just them being in the league for so long, I think it's important for people like me and Jalen and all the other young receivers to be able to see that and kind of mimic it and continue to grow."

The Bucs signed veteran, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater nine days ago. Despite being with the team for less than two weeks, Bowles says he's scheduled to play on Saturday.

"Well, he's very smart. He's played the game a long time and seen a lot of offenses, so he understands offensive schemes," Bowles explained Thursday. "The wording, the language may be different for him but once he got that down after a few days, we'd like to see him run the offense and we'd like to see him control the game."

When asked if there were any position groups he'd be looking at in particular this weekend, Bowles gave a 100% Bowles answer.

"All of them."

The Bucs and Steelers are set to kick off Saturday at 7 p.m. from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said quarterback Aaron Rodgers and most of his starters will not play in this weekend's game.