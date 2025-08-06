Teddy Bridgewater joins Bucs for first practice

TAMPA, Fla. — Teddy Bridgewater is returning to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs signed the 32-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal on Tuesday, and he practiced for the first time on Wednesday.

“Feels like I’m home,” he said. “I told a couple of the guys, it finally happened. We’ve been flirting for years. The pre-draft process, then in 2020 and now in 2025, I’m finally here.”

Bridgewater was coaching at Miami Northwestern High School, his alma mater, last season. Not only did he lead the team to the Class 3A state championship in his first year, but he was recently suspended for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players, including Uber rides and meals.

“Miami Northwestern is in a tough neighborhood,” Bridgewater said. “Sometimes, things can happen when kids are walking home. I try to protect them, give them a ride home instead of those dangerous walks.”

Bridgewater said that coming back to the NFL was always his plan if given an opportunity.

With Baker Mayfield entrenched as the starts, the question will be whether Bridgewater or Kyle Trask will be the No. 2 quarterback to start the season.

“I’m just here right now to help this team in every way possible, whether in the quarterback room, wide receiver room,” Bridgewater said. “There is some young talent in that room. I’m excited to just share some of the wisdom that I have from being in different organizations.

“I’m excited to help Bake anyway I can. Be a second pair of eyes for him on the sideline. Just be the best version of myself I can be for myself and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

Bridgewater last played in one game for the Detroit Lions in 2023, but he said he’s stayed in shape and his mind has become even sharper with his coaching experience.

“When I became a coach, it expanded my mental,” he said. “I have become a more detailed player. As I’m game-planning as a coach, I’m really having to direct film. Now, I’m not just a quarterback when I’m a coach. I have to know all 11 guys' jobs on offense and on defense.”

The Bucs will play their preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

“He’ll be ready to play. If he has to clean up the ballgame, we don’t plan on it at this stage and time,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “He didn’t take many reps today other than the warm-up reps. It will be unfair to put him out there and play like that.”