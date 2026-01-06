Former USF quarterback Byrum Brown reunites with Alex Golesh at Auburn: ESPN

TAMPA, Fla. — University of South Florida's former quarterback Byrum Brown is teaming back up with his former coach after entering the NCAA transfer portal, Peter Thamel of ESPN reports.

Brown will join former USF head football coach Alex Golesh, who agreed to leave his post for the Auburn Tigers back in late November of last year, according to Thamel's post on the social media platform X (formerly called Twitter).

Former USF QB Byrum Brown has committed to Auburn, per his agency @RosenhausSports. Brown follows USF coach Alex Golesh to Auburn and will be among the highest paid players in the sport next year. pic.twitter.com/E803epa0iO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 6, 2026

Tampa Bay 28 has covered Brown throughout his time with the Bulls, as he racked up 92 career touchdowns — 61 passing, 31 rushing — and threw for over 7,600 yards.

In 2025, Brown amassed over 2,800 pass yards and over 900 rushing yards, becoming the only player in the nation to accomplish such a feat.