Former USF quarterback Byrum Brown reunites with Alex Golesh at Auburn: ESPN

Richard W. Rodriguez/AP
South Florida head coach Alex Golesh, left, talks to quarterback Byrum Brown (17) during a timeout in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against North Texas, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Denton, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
TAMPA, Fla. — University of South Florida's former quarterback Byrum Brown is teaming back up with his former coach after entering the NCAA transfer portal, Peter Thamel of ESPN reports.

Brown will join former USF head football coach Alex Golesh, who agreed to leave his post for the Auburn Tigers back in late November of last year, according to Thamel's post on the social media platform X (formerly called Twitter).

Thamel posted the following tweet on Tuesday:

Tampa Bay 28 has covered Brown throughout his time with the Bulls, as he racked up 92 career touchdowns — 61 passing, 31 rushing — and threw for over 7,600 yards.

In 2025, Brown amassed over 2,800 pass yards and over 900 rushing yards, becoming the only player in the nation to accomplish such a feat.

