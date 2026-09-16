Hedman, Bolts happy to be back

TAMPA — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman is back and ready for a fresh start as the team opened media day at Benchmark International Arena ahead of training camp.

Hedman played only 33 games last season and missed the postseason due to personal reasons. He also dealt with a foot injury heading into that season. Now, the defenseman says he's healthy — mentally and physically.

"Super excited. Excited to start a new season and put the other ones behind us. Just excited to get out there on the ice tomorrow with the guys and get to work," Hedman said Wednesday morning. "Nothing nagging me, body-wise or anything like that. So, been able to push the body to the limit and be as in good shape as possible."

His teammates say they're thrilled to have him back. Defenseman Ryan McDonagh spoke to the importance of Hedman's well-being beyond the rink.

"Hockey's one thing. But if you can't be the person that you want to be away from the rink, especially as a husband, as a father, that's when you want somebody to make a change and get help," he explained. "When he did that, everybody supported him."

Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois says Hedman's competitive drive remains as strong as ever.

"He's always been a very prideful player," BriseBois said with a grin. "And I know he is very much committed to showing everyone how special of a player he is this season."

Heading into his 18th season, Hedman says the goal is the same as it's always been.

"We want to win the [Stanley] Cup. That's the bottom line. But, it's going to take a lot of work to get there. It starts in camp by laying the foundation for this upcoming season," Hedman said.

The Lightning open a condensed preseason as the regular season expands from 82 to 84 games. Training camp gets underway Thursday, with the first of 4 preseason games Sunday when Tampa Bay hosts Nashville. Puck drop for that match-up is set for 5pm.