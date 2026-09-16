Tampa Bay Lightning open media day with Stanley Cup aspirations after 4 straight first-round exits

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The 2026-27 season is less about proving the Tampa Bay Lightning can win in the regular-season and more about proving they can win when it matters the most.

The Bolts have suffered four straight first-round playoff losses.

At Lightning media day on Wednesday, forward Brandon Hagel acknowledged the sting of last season's exit, a Game 7 home loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

"It hurt last year. It wasn't fun," Hagel said.

But he said the team is focused on moving forward.

"You got to put that stuff behind you. I know it's cliché to say. It's four years of saying the same thing over and over again," Hagel said. "I think we have the group in here. I think we have a better hockey team in here."

This offseason, the Lightning added veteran defenseman John Carlson to a roster that finished tied for fifth in the NHL in points. The team also returns reigning Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov and Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Vasilevskiy said the team needs to maintain its confidence when adversity strikes in the postseason.

"Have a little belief in ourselves," Vasilevskiy said. "I feel like once we hit the bump in the playoffs, we kind of feel sorry for ourselves for a little bit. So we have to turn the page real quick."

Forward Brayden Point said the regular season will be critical in a tightening division.

"It's going to be another tight year. Getting there is the first step," Point said. "Our side and our division has gotten so competitive, points really matter from the get-go."

The Lightning's biggest divisional rival, the Florida Panthers, added Brady Tkachuk this offseason to play alongside his brother Matthew Tkachuk. Tampa Bay and Florida are scheduled to meet for the first time this season on Nov. 28.

Hagel said the rivalry with the Panthers adds extra motivation.

"It's a little bit of a rivalry. It turned into that. But we try to win hockey games. That's what we're going to continue to do. But at the same time, we want to take over the Florida area," Hagel said.