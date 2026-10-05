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Bolts look to build momentum Monday vs. Flyers

Lightning host the Flyers at 7 p.m.
Capitals Lightning Hockey
Jason Behnken/AP Photo/Jason Behnken
Tampa Bay Lightning center Conor Geekie (94) celebrates after his first period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Capitals Lightning Hockey
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The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Philadephia Flyers on Monday.

The Bolts look to build momentum following a 3-1 bounce-back win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Leading Tampa Bay in scoring were Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Conor Geekie and Brandon Hagel. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1-0, 2 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0-2-2, 2 pts)

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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