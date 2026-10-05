Bolts look to build momentum Monday vs. Flyers

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Philadephia Flyers on Monday.
The Bolts look to build momentum following a 3-1 bounce-back win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Leading Tampa Bay in scoring were Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Conor Geekie and Brandon Hagel. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.
Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1-0, 2 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0-2-2, 2 pts)
Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million
The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.