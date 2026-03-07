Bolts look to get back on track in Toronto

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning look to get back on track this weekend in Toronto. The Bolts have lost four straight, matching their longest skid of the season.
Tampa Bay’s been outscored 20-8 over that span. Jon Cooper’s team is 19-8-4 on the road this season.
Toronto has lost six straight games.
Tampa Bay Lightning (38-18-4)
vs.
Toronto Maple Leafs (27-25-11)
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Share Your Story with Kevin
Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.
Contact Kevin Lewis
.
Jeffrey Epstein’s surprising Tampa Bay ties: Politicians, private flights and local victims
I-Team Investigator Adam Walser and photojournalist Randy Wright have been digging through the Epstein archive, where typing "Tampa" returns 1,296 hits. What emerges is disturbing, bizarre and, occasionally, downright weird.
Jeffrey Epstein’s surprising Tampa Bay ties: Politicians, private flights and local victims