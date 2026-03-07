Bolts look to get back on track in Toronto

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning look to get back on track this weekend in Toronto. The Bolts have lost four straight, matching their longest skid of the season.

Tampa Bay’s been outscored 20-8 over that span. Jon Cooper’s team is 19-8-4 on the road this season.

Toronto has lost six straight games.

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-18-4)

vs.

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-25-11)

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Arena



