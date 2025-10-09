Learning about the company behind the new name at Lightning's arena

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning open the regular season Thursday night under a new name for their home ice: Benchmark International Arena.

But many fans may not know much about the company behind that name.

Benchmark International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm headquartered in Tampa, signed a multi-year naming rights deal in August with the Lightning’s ownership group. The deal replaced Amalie, which had held naming rights since 2014.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but similar NHL arena deals are often worth tens of millions of dollars.

Superfan Flo Pesquera admitted she is still learning about the company now featured all over the arena.

“What does Benchmark International, the company, do?” a reporter asked.

“What do they do? Amalie was oil, so I guess I’ll have to learn about Benchmark,” Pesquera said.

To find out, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler visited Benchmark’s corporate offices in Tampa’s Westshore district.

CEO Tyrus O’Neill, a University of Tampa graduate, said the company works businesses through complex financial transitions.

“We are helping business owners either sell their business or go through some sort of exit planning transaction service to help them plan a growth strategy for the future,” O’Neill said.

Benchmark has 15 offices around the world, with its global headquarters in Tampa.

“In simple terms, we are essentially real estate agents for businesses,” said senior associate Cole Moecklin.

Board of Directors member Clinton Johnston said the firm works with small and mid-sized companies that are vital to the economy.

“We help the companies and the people that really drive the U.S. economy. Small, medium size businesses, they reach a stage where their ownership decides that if they are going to continue on, develop the business, do what’s best for their employees and their clients, they need some help from the outside,” Johnston said.

About 100 Benchmark employees will attend opening night at the arena, where their company’s name will be displayed in lights.

Kyle Kubacki, a senior deal originator, said ticket requests are coming from all over.

“Already. Yeah. From friends and family, obviously, workers here, and even people on the streets when you walk around with a Benchmark shirt. They are asking as well, so it’s exciting, but it gives us the opportunity to at least chat about what we do,” Kubacki said.

Managing Director Samuel Smoot said the exposure will help people learn more about the firm.

“I don't think a lot of people realized how big Benchmark was, so we are excited to put our name out there,” Smoot said.

Still, not every fan is ready to embrace the change.

“I still refer to it as Amalie,” said Lightning fan Darlene Miller. “I know that, but it’s been Amalie forever, and it’s something new for us to get used to.”

Executives at Benchmark said they have heard some of the new nicknames being tossed around, such as “The Bench” or “The Mark,” but they prefer the full version.

They said the name “Benchmark International Arena” sounds best.