Detours: I-4 westbound to close overnight in Hillsborough County

WFTS
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Hillsborough County should be prepared for an overnight detour on westbound Interstate 4, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

FDOT said westbound lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, requiring drivers to exit the interstate during that time. The closure will also restrict access to the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

If you need to use I-4 during that time, officials advise motorists to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

