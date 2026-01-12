'I'm really heartbroken': Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train

BRANDON, Fla. — A 17-year-old Brandon High School student who died after being struck by a train while walking to school is being remembered by his family as a protector who was full of life.

Jamar Bond was walking to school Thursday morning when he was hit and killed by a CSX train, according to Hillsborough County deputies. The accident happened on train tracks near Lakewood Drive.

"I'm really heartbroken right now," said Jewell McMillan, Jamar's mother.

McMillan said she didn't realize Wednesday night would be the last time she'd see her son alive.

"I never expected it. The last time I see my baby alive was when I was in the room the night before and kissed him good night," McMillan said.

The next morning, she got a knock on her door that would change her life forever.

"I had a deputy knock on my door that my son had an accident. I asked him what type of accident did he have?" McMillan said.

Deputies said it was foggy, and Jamar tried to jump out of the way as the train came from behind. They also found a pair of headphones nearby.

"What do you mean hit by a train? I was in shock and disbelief. I didn't know what to do after hearing that news," McMillan said.

WFTS

It was a route his family said he didn't usually take.

"There were times when the neighbor would take him to school with a friend, but whenever she could not, he would walk, but it was rare," said Conchita Canty-Jones, Jamar's great aunt.

Jamar initially survived and was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, but he died the next day.

"He was a leader… we're just gonna… it's just so hard for us," Canty-Jones said while holding back tears.

His family is now left only with memories and his story to share.

jamarbond.org

Jamar was set to graduate this year and celebrate his 18th birthday in July. He lost his father when he was 8 years old. And, now his family is left with grief again, as he leaves behind twin sisters, his mother, grandmother, family, and friends.

"He was full of life, he liked to have fun, he was a protector, he liked to goof around and make you laugh," McMillan said.

Jamar's twin sisters, Jamelah and Jahmiah, said they will miss his smile and laugh.

"We just want to say we miss him and I love him," they said.

His family is working to establish a foundation in his name to keep his legacy alive and support other children in the future.

They have started a GoFundMe to help raise money for his funeral. If you want to support, you can find the information here.



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She's focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

