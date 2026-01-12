Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pirate pup parade kicks off Gasparilla season in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla season in Tampa got a festive start Sunday with the third annual Pirate Pup Parade and Costume Contest, drawing hundreds of dogs and their owners dressed in their finest pirate gear.

The crowd strutted down Water Street at noon, showcasing creative costumes that ranged from classic swashbucklers to over-the-top canine creations. Following the parade, Sparkman Wharf hosted a spirited costume contest that crowned some of the best-dressed furry pirates.

In addition to the parade and contest, the waterfront event featured a variety of vendors, live entertainment, and pet adoptions.

