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Lightning back in first place in the Atlantic Division as they take on the Canadiens

3-31 CANADIANS Vs Bolts
WFTS
3-31 CANADIANS Vs Bolts
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry scored the game-winning goal in the third period to beat Nashville 3-2 on Sunday.

The Lightning have now picked up standings points in eight straight games and have moved into first place in the Atlantic Division with 98 points.

Tampa Bay continues its home stand on Tuesday with a visit from division opponent Montreal.

The teams will play for the third time this season. The Lightning won the last matchup 5-4 in a shootout. Nikita Kucherov scored two goals in the victory.

Montreal Canadiens

Vs. 

Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

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