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Lightning clinch home ice advantage in first round of playoffs

Canadiens Lightning Hockey
Jason Behnken/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) handles the puck as Montréal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Canadiens Lightning Hockey
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have clinched home ice advantage in the first round of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have clinched home ice advantage in the first round of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens.

Scheduling information for the first game at Benchmark International Arena has not been announced yet.

Montreal and Tampa Bay split their regular-season series, with each team walking away with two wins.

The Lightning finish off their regular season gameplay on Wednesday night against the New York Rangers, who have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The puck drops at Benchmark International Arena at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Wednesday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

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