Lightning face Columbus in second night of back-to-back away games

Tampa Bay wraps up a double, back-to-back road trip in Columbus. The Lightning exploded for 8 goals in Wednesday's 8-3 trouncing of Buffalo. Nikita Kucherov logged three goals and an assist in the third period alone. Defenseman John Carlson tallied his 800th career point on a goal and four assists.

Dennis Hildeby will get the start in goal for Tampa Bay on Thursday. He can become the second goalie in franchise history to earn at least a standings point in each of their first five starts with the team, joining Sean Burke (3-0-2 from Oct. 15 to Nov. 22, 2005).

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.