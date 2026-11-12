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Lightning face Columbus in second night of back-to-back away games

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Tampa Bay 28
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Tampa Bay wraps up a double, back-to-back road trip in Columbus. The Lightning exploded for 8 goals in Wednesday's 8-3 trouncing of Buffalo. Nikita Kucherov logged three goals and an assist in the third period alone. Defenseman John Carlson tallied his 800th career point on a goal and four assists.

Dennis Hildeby will get the start in goal for Tampa Bay on Thursday. He can become the second goalie in franchise history to earn at least a standings point in each of their first five starts with the team, joining Sean Burke (3-0-2 from Oct. 15 to Nov. 22, 2005).

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

HOA said yes, but the CDD says no: Sun City Center homeowners ordered to remove backyard fences

For years, homeowners in one Hillsborough County neighborhood had fences around their backyards — fences that were approved by their homeowners' association. But now, another organization with government powers says some of those fences are blocking drainage easements and have to go, at the owners' expense.

Sun City Fences

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